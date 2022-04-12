Cross-border haze shrouds Northeast Thailand ahead of Songkran festival

Smoke haze from Laos raised the levels of PM2.5 sharply in the Northeast while the fine dust exceeded its safe threshold in 34 provinces this morning, according to the Pollution Control Department.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said inbound smoke haze from the neighboring country was affecting the Northeast.



Air quality will be good in greater Bangkok and moderate in the North during the Songkran festival but particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) may thicken on April 18 and 19 when air is expected to be stagnant.

Mr Attapon said this morning PM2.5 was at unsafe levels in 34 provinces including Bangkok.







According to data from the IQAir website which ranks worldwide air quality, PM2.5 in Bangkok was the 5th worst this morning with its air quality index (AQI) at 156 which indicated health hazard to everyone.

The website also reported that PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok was 13 times as much as the standard of the World Health Organization. (TNA)

































