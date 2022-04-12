PM congratulates Thailand’s 16th consecutive AFF Futsal Championship

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Thailand national futsal team for taking home its 16th AFF Futsal Championship title said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.



He praised the athletes for their strong will and dedication, and commended all concerned parties who have contributed to the success. The Thai Government commits to continuously support and enhance potentials of Thai athletes of all types of sports at the international stage to enhance the country’s positive image and the happiness of the Thai people.







According to the Government Spokesperson, Thailand national futsal team continued its winning streak by beating Vietnam in the semi-final, and Indonesia by the score 5-3 on penalties, to take home its 16th consecutive AFF Futsal Championship title. (TNA)

































