Thai Health Ministry expresses readiness to handle Covid-19 variants

The Ministry of Public Health is prepared to handle any Covid-19 variants including the newly emerged Deltacron variant.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has disclosed that the ministry has prepared the required medical equipment, medicines, and vaccine to combat any Covid-19 mutations. This includes the Deltacron variant that the World Health Organization (WHO) is actively monitoring. He emphasized that preventive measures remain effective as long as people strictly adhere to the ministry’s regulations.



Meanwhile, the public health minister presided over the opening of the Thailand International Health EXPO 2022 on Thursday. During the event, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a speech via teleconference commending Thailand’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also expressed optimism about the Covid-19 situation and the global vaccination system.







The expo, themed “Empowering Smart Healthcare Innovations,” features a variety of medical innovations aimed at improving people’s health in Thailand. Pfizer booster vaccinations are also available at the exhibition and can be reserved using the QueQ application. The expo will be held from March 17-20, 2022, at the Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon Shopping Center. (NNT)

































