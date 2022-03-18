Thailand may ban water-splashing for upcoming Songkran holidays in April

The government is discussing measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming Songkran holidays, with proposals such as restrictions on events and prohibition on water-splashing in consideration.

National Security Council secretary-general and chief of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) operations center Gen Supoj Malaniyom presided over a meeting on Thursday to discuss health precautions and guidelines for the Songkran holidays on April 13-17. Officials from related ministries including the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports also participated in the meeting.



During the meeting, the Public Health Ministry proposed that traditional activities such as merit-making or the water blessing ceremony be limited to areas with strict prevention measures. The Medical Services Department also advised people visiting their hometowns during the holidays to refrain from the water blessing ceremony to reduce the number of infections.







Another issue in consideration is the reopening night entertainment venues. The CCSA chief said these venues still pose a high Covid-19 infection risk and further consideration must be made whether or not these businesses can be reopened.

The CCSA is also expected to consider a proposal by the Public Health Ministry in regards to easing restrictions on pre-travel procedures to the country in a bid to attract more tourists during the holidays.

The CCSA chief also emphasized that the emergency decree is still required to control the spread of Covid-19. He added that he will consider proposing that the rule be revoked whenever officials determine that the decree is no longer necessary. (NNT)



































