No doubts after 2nd autopsy of Thai actress Tangmo’s body

A forensic guru has assured the second autopsy on the body of actress Pattaratida or Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong found no suspicious traces.

Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan, former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, said after the repeated examination that there were no missing teeth, no cuts in the head and no bruises.



There was not a trace of any sexual assault while officials concerned had yet to determine the cause of a wound in her leg, said Dr Khunying Porntip who is now a senator.

Results from two autopsies were the same, she said.







Dr Worawee Waiyawuth, deputy director-general of the institute, was among the doctors who conducted the second autopsy. They checked the external conditions of the body and collected sample of tissue for analysis. A dentist was invited to the examination to determine if there was any injury to the teeth. Detailed results of the second autopsy were expected in two weeks.

The actress fell overboard from a speedboat and drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province in the night of Feb 24. (TNA)































