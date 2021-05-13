Thai Health Minister authorizes provinces to provide walk-in vaccination

The public health minister gives a green light for all provinces to provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination in a bid to quickly expand inoculation to 70% of the population.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the National Vaccine Committee resolved to acquire 50 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to increase the supplies in the country to 150 million doses next year. Besides, the government would try to procure the vaccines that could cope with new COVID-19 variants, he said.







Mr Anutin said people would receive their first jab of vaccination as soon as possible and provincial authorities could accelerate the task right away.

Individual vaccination could be scheduled via Mor Prom app or Line account. Organizations could also set group inoculation for their personnel. Besides, provincial authorities were authorized to organize walk-in vaccination in their provinces and the Public Health Ministry would allocate vaccines in response to their requests, Mr Anutin said.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said walk-in vaccination would reduce obstacles to vaccination for the people who did not have technology or app.

The ratio of vaccination arrangement via Mor Prom app, hospitals and walk-in venues was set at 30-50-20 and was adjustable, he said. (TNA)























