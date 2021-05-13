Ex-Pattaya police volunteer busted for string of burglaries

A former Pattaya-area police volunteer is behind bars again after being arrested for a string of burglaries in Pattaya and Takiantia sub-district.

Recently released from prison, Boonthum Chalermkline, 38, was jailed again May 11 with stolen property, including Buddhist amulets, musical instruments, audio equipment, computers and foreign currency.







Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Sakchai Suwannukul alleged that the former police volunteer was also breaking into pharmacies, optical stores and music shops, each time captured on security video.

Pattaya Mail reported a double robbery night in Pattaya-Takhiantia community, where the same burglar was alleged to have broken into an optical shop and a pharmacy.







Police comparing CCTV footage to Boonthum’s motorcycle helping them to arrest the culprit and solve the case.

Police said Boonthum confessed. He had only recently been released from prison after serving time for burglary.

Earlier Report: Double robbery night in Pattaya-Takhiantia community























