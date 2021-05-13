Pattaya water bills to drop 10%

The Provincial Waterworks Authority cut bills for homes and businesses by 10 percent this month and next.

Complying with a Cabinet directive for national utilities to reduce costs for customers during the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the PWA reduced May and June bills for residential and small business customers. Government agencies and state enterprises are exempted.







The discount will be shown on bills issued by the PWA.

The PWA also is helping people struggling economically by doubling the usual 10-day payment window. Businesses struggling to pay their water bill should contact the PWA for assistance.























