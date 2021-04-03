Thai Health Minister assures safety of vaccination after monk’s death in Bangkok temple

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has expressed regret over the death of a 71-year-old assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok a few hours after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, and said the vaccine might not have been the cause.







He said an autopsy would determine cause of death of the monk, and there was no reason for the public to panic about vaccination. The assistant abbot was reported to have had severe diabetes and high blood pressure. He was given a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine about 10am on Wednesday and was found dead in his quarters about 2pm.



Mr Anutin said the Covid-19 vaccine’s safety had been tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences before being rolled out. (NNT)













