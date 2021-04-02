PWA calls claims of worms in Pattaya tap water ‘fake news’

Provincial Waterworks Authority officials called a social media post claiming a four-centimeter worm came out of a Pattaya faucet “fake news,” saying it’s impossible for insects to breed and grow in the city’s tap water system.



Pimnapa Munkong, 65, insisted April 1 that she was not making it up when the red worm came out of a faucet at her laundry shop. In fact, she said she’s seen bugs in the tap water twice.

PWA officials, however, said if true, it was a problem with the shop’s own pipes, not the water-processing system.



Raw water in Pattaya-area reservoirs goes through a multistage filtering and purifying process that includes adding chlorine and other chemicals, running water through multiple filters and delivers it to end-users via sealed, high-pressure pipes.

No living organisms can survive the chemicals or live in the high-pressure environment, PWA Pattaya Manager Chaitat Idsang said.

