Myanmar-bound grenades and M16 bullets seized at delivery company, north Thailand

Thai police seized more than 100 grenades and 6,000 M16 bullets destined for Myanmar and arrested six suspects including an air force sergeant.

Inspecting the weapons at the Mae Sai police station, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat said Mae Sai detectives seized the weapons at a private delivery company in Wiang Phang Kham sub-district of Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.







Police also impounded vehicles and arrested the six suspects aged 28-36 including a flight sergeant first class.

Before the seizure, officials found the weapons in suspicious boxes. Police found that senders were in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi, Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom and Sichol district of Nakhon Si Thammarat and they were members of a narcotic racket in the North and were involved in illegal arms trade in the South, Pol Gen Suchart said.



The parcels were destined for Myanmar and police already asked their Myanmar counterparts to find buyers, he said.

The impounded grenades were old but well-kept and likely belonged to the state. Police were looking for their source, Pol Gen Suchart said. (TNA)











