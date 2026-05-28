Thai government warns apartment owners over deposit seizures and inflated utility fees

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s consumer protection authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on unfair apartment rental practices after receiving more than 1,655 complaints from tenants involving withheld deposits, excessive utility charges, and exploitative lease agreements.

Supamas Isarabhakdi visited rental properties in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 53 in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district alongside officials from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), local police, district officers, and consumer rights representatives.







The minister said the operation follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy directing agencies to proactively protect the public from unfair business practices affecting daily living costs.

According to the OCPB, the most common complaints involve landlords unfairly confiscating security deposits without clear evidence of damage, as well as charging inflated water and electricity fees beyond official state utility rates.

Supamas reminded landlords that under Thailand’s controlled contract regulations for residential rentals, apartment operators are prohibited from profiting from utility bills. She said tenants are entitled to three key protections: utilities must be charged at actual government rates, deposits must be refunded within legally specified timeframes, and combined advance rent and security deposits cannot exceed three months’ rent. Authorities also warned that landlords using unfair contracts or failing to comply with legal rental standards could face criminal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.



The minister urged tenants — especially students and low-income renters — to carefully review lease agreements, keep receipts and billing records, and report violations through the OCPB hotline or official complaint channels. Before concluding the inspection, representatives from Ramkhamhaeng University Student Organization submitted a letter thanking the government for strengthening rental protections, describing the measures as beneficial for students and the wider public. (TNA)

















































