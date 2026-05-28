Five trapped miners rescued in Laos flooded gold mine operation

XAYSOMBOUN, LAOS – Joint rescue teams have successfully located and rescued five out of seven Lao locals trapped inside a flooded gold mine tunnel in Xaysomboun province, Laos, officials said.

They had been trapped since May 19 after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, blocking the exit of the cave system in Longcheng district.

Rescuers reported that the five survivors are safe but suffering from severe exhaustion and hunger. Operations are underway to safely extract them from the tunnel while teams continue the search for the remaining two missing people. The mission faces significant challenges due to the narrow and steep terrain inside the cave. The large-scale international operation involves Lao authorities, Thai rescue teams, and international experts, including a cave diver from Finland, who are working in rotating shifts to navigate the hazardous conditions. (TNA)





























































