Thai Police clarify uniform conduct rules, say officers still allowed to be influencers

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Police has clarified a directive from its Commissioner-General emphasizing strict adherence to discipline and regulations when officers wear official uniforms, particularly in relation to the posting of images and content on social media. Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, explained that the “urgent” order issued by Police General Kittirat Phanphet is intended to reinforce proper conduct, discipline, and the preservation of the dignity and honor of the police institution. He stressed that the directive does not prohibit officers from being influencers or engaging in online activities. Instead, it encourages police personnel to present positive aspects of the organization and publicize their duties to the public.







However, he noted that when officers are in uniform, they must strictly comply with official regulations and behave appropriately, serving as role models for society. Personal online activities remain permitted, but uniformed appearances must align with professional standards. The spokesperson added that the police chief has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining the prestige and integrity of the uniform in all situations to strengthen public trust in law enforcement. (TNA)

















































