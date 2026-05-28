Wildlife trafficking bust in Nakhon Phanom as endangered pelts seized in shop raid

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Authorities have raided a souvenir and traditional medicine shop in Nakhon Phanom province, arresting a female suspect and seizing over 100 pieces of protected wildlife carcasses, including tiger and clouded leopard pelts. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division executed a search and arrest warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court. The suspect, identified as Ms. Kulkanlaya, faces charges of unauthorized possession and trafficking of protected wildlife carcasses under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. Authorities seized hundreds of protected wildlife carcasses and parts, including tiger, clouded leopard, and Asiatic golden cat pelts, as well as pangolin scales, deer antlers, and the remains of serows and bears.







Investigators found that the suspect allegedly smuggled the wildlife parts from Laos to sell online and to tourists visiting the landmark Phra That Phanom temple. The shop reportedly served as a front for the illegal trade. Under Thai law, the unauthorized trade and possession of protected wildlife carcasses carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 1 million baht or both. Authorities issued a public warning following the raid, emphasizing the severe legal penalties and the critical threat that poaching poses to endangered species. (TNA)

















































