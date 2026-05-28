Thailand welcomes Vietnam’s To Lam as leaders mark 50 years of diplomatic ties

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Vietnamese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly during their official visit to Thailand on May 28. The official welcoming ceremony was held at Government House in Bangkok, where Prime Minister Anutin accompanied President To Lam as they reviewed the guard of honor in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building.







​After the ceremony, the two leaders held a meeting to discuss regional and global developments and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening Thailand–Vietnam cooperation in trade, investment, security, and regional collaboration. ​Both sides then held a full bilateral meeting at the Bhakdi Bodin Building. President To Lam’s visit, as a guest of the Thai government, also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam. (NNT)

















































