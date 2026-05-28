Tourist meltdown at Chiang Mai market leaves cars damaged, woman flees barefoot

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A foreign Asian woman tourist caused panic at a well-known market in Chiang Mai after reportedly arguing with her boyfriend, escalating into a public outburst that led to property damage and a chaotic escape, May 27. Witnesses said the woman appeared visibly distressed during the confrontation before she allegedly threw hard objects at parked vehicles, damaging at least one civilian car.







The situation quickly drew attention from bystanders in the busy market area. She then fled the scene barefoot, running across areas of the district while shouting phrases related to “family issues,” according to witnesses. Local police later intervened and took the woman into custody to calm the situation. Authorities confirmed that she was fined and required to compensate for the damages caused. Officials have not released further details regarding her identity or nationality, while the incident remains under review.

















































