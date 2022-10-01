Thai government pushes for adoption of digital documentation among state agencies

The government is pushing for the realization of electronic documentation among state agencies. The Strategic Transformation Office (STO) signed an agreement with government agencies to pilot its e-document system, in an effort to help streamline work processes and ensure transparency.

Among the agencies signing the agreement were the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, and the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission.







The signing ceremony was held as part of the STO’s workshop on e-document adoption toward digital government transformation.

STO Director Wisit Wisitsora-at said this workshop aims to encourage government agencies to accept e-documents, saying the use of this system no longer has any legal obstructions.







Some government agencies have fully adopted the e-document system such as the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The STO is now working with the Office of the Auditor General and the Comptroller General’s Department to support such adoption at other ministries and offices. (NNT)

































