Because women matter, join APEC 2022 Thailand to promote women’s empowerment to drive our economy and society forward through challenge creating your own clip on TikTok from 3 different and simple ideas

Share a story about women that influenced your life or a well-known female figure who you think represents female empowerment. Tell your own story, which you believe would inspire other people. A memorable moment on women empowerment that has an impact on your life.







With hashtag #APECFORHER, post on your TikTok account and make it public from 1 – 31 October 2022. Most powerful and awesome clips will win a Winnonie EV motorcycle from Bangchak Group, gift vouchers from The Mall group and Siam Wiwat group, and SCG bags, worth one hundred thousand baht. Winners will be announced on 10 November 2022 via page hashtage #APECFORHER.

Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/3SO1X19 (NNT)





















































