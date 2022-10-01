Lady fumes after car damaged by Pattaya construction debris

By Pattaya Mail
Payom Charoenpong points to the spot where a steel rod pierced the rear windshield and damaged the body of her Honda Civic when she passed the drainage-pipe construction zone on Thappraya Road.

A Pattaya woman complained that debris from a road-construction project damaged her car.
Payom Charoenpong, 62, said a finger-sized piece of steel broke her rear windshield and pierced the body of her Honda Civic near the trunk when she passed the drainage-pipe construction zone on Thappraya Road Sept. 29.



The woman stopped the car and complained to the contractors, but claimed they didn’t care and ignored her.
After protesting for 30 minutes, she finally called her insurance company, which settled the matter.
She remained angry at not getting an apology and asserted that such an accident could kill a motorcyclist.

Fortunately no one was hurt when the steel rod flipped off the street, piercing through the rear windshield of Payom’s car, also damaging the trunk.







