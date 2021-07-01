Lottery dealer infects Pattaya neighborhood

Pattaya-area residents stuck in coronavirus quarantine are calling on the district government to help, as they’re unable to go out to get food and are dependent on donations from a local temple.

Chonburi reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on July 1, 67 of which were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. One of those was a lottery-ticket vendor who walked through the area around Soi Banglamung 21/1 unknowingly infecting others.







Six cases have been reported in the neighborhood and countless neighbors are in home quarantine.

Prachumkongka Temple has come to the aid of the stranded, bringing meals to those stuck at home.

Village headman Somkiat Homkachon said he has been delivering rice, dried food and drinking water from the temple. But he wants Banglamung District to provide assistance for the homebound.



























