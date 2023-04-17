Thai government monitoring progress to reduce costly flight fares

The government is closely monitoring the issue of expensive airplane tickets, urging the Ministry of Transport to oversee domestic flight travel fares and maintain fairness for consumers.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is monitoring progress in tackling the increasing plane ticket prices, which have been impacting the revival of the tourism industry and economy.







During the recent cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Transport updated the premier and proposed guidelines formulated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to address the issues. Measures include increasing airline capacity by allowing more flights into Thailand, allowing airline slots that were provided before the pandemic, increasing ground-handling operators and urging clients through social media to plan their flights and arrive at the airport in advance in order to avoid unnecessary complications.







Authorities will also revise certain rules to be more in line with the current situation while encouraging competition. CAAT has met with airline representatives and held workshops to consolidate complaints and suggestions from the public and private sectors for the purpose of amending guidelines to offer fair prices for passengers. CAAT has also published fare rates for each semester on its website and performed inspections to ensure that airlines do not arbitrarily raise ticket prices amid higher consumer demand.



According to reports from the Transport Ministry, domestic flight demand has significantly recovered, especially during the final half of 2022 that coincides with peak travel season. Domestic passengers have surged by 85% while international passengers have increased by 53.89%, leaving airlines trying to find ways to meet rising travel demand after downsizing their fleets during the pandemic. (NNT)















