Bangkok proposes implementing advanced ballot box safety

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering implementing advanced safety measures at polling stations for the upcoming general election. City Hall is currently testing a new system that uses cameras and computers to report real-time vote counts from polling stations in Bangkok.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said officials understand the importance of transparency in the upcoming election, both for advance voting on May 7 and the national polls on May 14.







To ensure transparency, the BMA has introduced its own protocol for transporting and storing ballot boxes. The new system will notify officials immediately if any of the boxes are tampered with, and CCTV cameras will monitor the storage area.

Pol Gen Adis Ngamchitsuksri, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, has been tasked with the protection of the boxes. He will hold a meeting with the city’s election commission and district offices to consider implementing advanced technology, such as GPS tracking devices, to improve the monitoring of key items.







The BMA is also testing an AI-powered image recognition system to provide real-time reporting of vote counts from polling stations. This technology will convert tally marks written by polling officials into numerical data, enabling fast and accurate reporting.

If proven effective, the technology will be proposed to the election organizer to prevent discrepancies in vote counting and reporting. (NNT)















