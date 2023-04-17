NACC and Bangkok promote anti-corruption practices

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has teamed up with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to promote anti-corruption practices that call for cooperation from both the government and the public.

NACC President Police General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit explained that Bangkok is governed under a special administration structure that does not utilize a provincial-level committee mechanism. Nonetheless, the NACC and its office attach significant importance to this special area.







The NACC and BMA expressed their appreciation for all Bangkok governors and administrators who prioritize anti-corruption efforts, believing this determination will make Bangkok a modern, transparent, and corruption-free city.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said promoting the involvement of the public and state agencies in preventing and combating corruption remains a top priority. He added that the BMA is ready to cooperate with the NACC office to implement such measures and utilize anti-corruption strategies, including ensuring the effective use of the city’s budget in the future.







During the meeting, the NACC and BMA discussed ways to coordinate cooperation in four key areas: driving the development of anti-corruption education programs; evaluating the ethics and transparency of operations; promoting public and government agency involvement; and coordinating responses to complaints related to corruption. (NNT)















