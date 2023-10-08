Thai government announces plans for ‘King Rama IX the Great Memorial Day’ on October 13

The government has scheduled “Navamindra Maharaj Day,” also known as “King Rama IX the Great Memorial Day,” for October 13th, 2023, which marks the 7th anniversary of the passing of His Majesty, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), and the Marine Department, has unveiled the event’s plans.







In Bangkok, ceremonies at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground will begin at 07:30 AM, starting with a prayer session and alms-giving ceremony to 189 monks. At the King Rama IX Memorial Park, government agencies, state enterprises, and the private sector can present wreaths and flowers between 06:00 AM and 12:00 PM, while the general public can do so from 06:00 AM to midnight. Pre-event registration at the park will be available on October 12th, from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM.







On the event day, 27 special buses will operate on four routes to the memorial park from significant landmarks such as the Victory Monument, the National Stadium, and the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground. Additionally, three buses will run within the park itself. The Marine Department will offer free boat services at three piers: Wat Arun, Wat Rakang, and Tha Chang, running from 06:00 AM to 07:00 PM, with patrol boats ensuring safety on the water routes.







Their Majesties the King and Queen will graciously provide food and drinks for attendees, distributed by volunteer centers from 10:00 AM onwards. Commemorative activities will also take place at provincial halls or suitable venues across the country, while overseas events will be held at embassies or appropriate locations. The public is encouraged to participate in these commemorative events to honor the late monarch’s benevolence. (NNT)













