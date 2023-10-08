Thailand reschedules 6th BIMSTEC meeting to 2024 for better preparation

Kanchana Patarachoke, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that Thailand, in its role as the chairman of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), has decided to reschedule the 6th BIMSTEC meeting originally set for November 27-30, 2023, to the year 2024 for better preparation.







The organization of meetings within the BIMSTEC framework requires the approval of member states, and Thailand, as the chairman, holds the responsibility for organizing leaders’ meetings and related meetings. Notably, Thailand has recently secured approval for the meeting date from member states at the end of September 2023. Given this, and in order to ensure a smooth and well-planned execution in terms of both content and logistics, as well as to make the most effective use of the allocated budget, the decision was made to postpone the meeting temporarily. The new plan is to convene it within the year 2024. (NNT)















