Thai government prioritizes safety of its citizens and strongly condemns all forms of violence

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, addressed the press regarding Thailand’s stance on the surveillance situation in Israel. He emphasized the tireless efforts of the Royal Thai Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this matter, with the Prime Minister closely monitoring the situation and instructing the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to provide real-time updates and collaborate with Israeli authorities.







Currently, the embassy is working with Israeli authorities to confirm the number of injuries, casualties, and the status of Thai nationals who may be held hostage. DPM/FM kindly requested that the media refrain from disclosing the names of affected Thai citizens. Additionally, the Prime Minister has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force to be on standby for the potential evacuation of Thai nationals from Israel by air as the situation warrants.







This afternoon, the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will convene an urgent meeting of the Rapid Response Center (RRC), involving all relevant Thai agencies, to enhance coordination and integration of efforts.

In conclusion, Parnpree assured the public that the Thai government prioritizes the safety of its citizens and strongly condemns all forms of violence. They also called for an immediate end to violence and the release of all innocent civilians. (NNT)













