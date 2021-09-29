Thai Foreign Minister thanks US senator Tammy for vaccine donation

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expressed his gratitude towards US senator Tammy Duckworth for pushing for the US donation of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand.

The Foreign Ministry released pictures of the meeting between Mr. Don and Ms. Duckworth, the Thai-American US senator, on Sept 27 during his visit to Washington DC.







Mr. Don expressed his gratitude towards Ms. Duckworth for her support for the donation of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US. Both expressed their satisfaction that the US government convened a meeting of a Thai-US working group this week to start the process of the vaccine donation.



The meeting of Mr. Don and Ms. Duckworth happened during his attendance to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and related meetings in New York from Sept 20 to 29. The meeting followed the report that Thailand had not finished relevant paperwork and thus delayed the vaccine donation. The report prompted the US embassy in Thailand and the Thai embassy in the US to state that the US had not sought any document from Thailand on the issue. (TNA)

































