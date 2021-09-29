Pattaya pays 15,000 families 2,000 baht each

Pattaya transferred more than 30 million baht to about 15,000 families who registered for the city’s coronavirus-relief stipend.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said that the electronic bank transfers were done Sept. 28 to 15,030 households for a total of 30.06 million baht.







The stipends were available to all households legally registered in the city. Registration ran Aug. 9-13 and 17,628 registrations were taken. However, 2,596 were found to be duplicates.

Sonthaya said he realizes that much of the city has been left jobless and in dire financial straits by the coronavirus pandemic. The city has not been able to give much cash, but has provided food and consumer products consistently over the past 16 months.

































