Only 43 percent of Chonburi fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 80 percent of Chonburi residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, although only half of those have been fully vaccinated.







Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai said Sept. 29 that 1.27 million Chonburi residents – 81.3 percent – received their first jab of Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.



Yet only 671,779 people – 42.9 percent – have received two doses, making them fully immunized. He noted that 48,949 of those people have received a third, booster shot, as nearly all received the Sinovac vaccine, which is seen as less effective against the coronavirus delta variant.







The 43 percent vaccination rate leaves the province with a lot of work to do before Nov. 1, when Pattaya and Sattahip are supposed to reopen to foreign tourism. Both areas must be 70 percent fully vaccinated for the “Pattaya Move On” plan to go forward.

No breakdown was given for those two districts.



























