Thai Foreign Affairs Minister meets top Chinese diplomat in Beijing

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai on Monday (13 Feb) met Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing. Both sides pledged closer ties in bilateral relations.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agency, Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Thailand last year and reached an important consensus with the kingdom on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.







Wang added that China stands ready to work with Thailand to implement the outcomes of President Xi’s visit, while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries, as well as regional peace and stability. He added that the cooperation between China and Thailand has promoted the development of both nations and brought tangible benefits to their citizens.

Minister Don also said he looked forward to contributing to the development of Thailand-China relations and will promote their close ties with concrete actions. (NNT)



























