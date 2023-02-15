Phramongkutklao Hospital launches smart app for mobile medical care

Phramongkutklao Hospital, a leading medical institution in Thailand, has recently launched a new mobile application called the PMK Smart App to provide convenient and efficient medical services to the public, enabling patients to access a range of hospital services using their mobile devices.







According to Lieutenant General Thamrong Lorthong, the Director of Phramongkutklao Hospital, the PMK Smart App offers a host of services to patients, including appointment scheduling, remote consultations, payments and even the delivery of medication via mail. The app also provides health history information to patients in order to ensure continuous and effective medical treatment.

The PMK Smart App is now available for download on the Android Play Store and iOS App Store. Users can begin using the app after verifying their identity, which will ensure the privacy and security of their medical information.







As Phramongkutklao Hospital celebrates its 70th anniversary, it has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellent healthcare services to Thai communities. The hospital’s decision to launch the PMK Smart App is part of its ongoing efforts to innovate and develop its services and meet the ever-changing needs of its patients. (NNT)





















