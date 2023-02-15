Thai Army Chief expresses condolences after fatal drill incident in Lopburi

Two soldiers were killed during a recent military exercise held in Lopburi province.

In response to the incident, Chief of the Royal Thai Army General Narongpan Jitkaewthae has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, Master Sergeant Sa-nga Joitho and Cadet Phuwanai Kumlangdee.







The two were taking part in a drill held at a military camp in Ban Di Lang of Phatthana Nikhom district, during which a transport vehicle and a pickup truck overturned and gravely injured the two personnel. Both were swiftly airlifted to the nearby Ananda Mahidol Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries, despite receiving prompt medical attention.







General Narongpan initially visited the families of the deceased and instructed officials to host funeral rites for Master Sergeant Sa-nga and Cadet Phuwanai, in their respective home provinces of Phitsanulok and Prachinburi.

The general also reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Army will soon form an investigation committee to investigate the cause of the incident.







In response to the incident, Chief of the Royal Thai Army General Narongpan Jitkaewthae has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, Master Sergeant Sa-nga Joitho and Cadet Phuwanai Kumlangdee. (NNT)





















