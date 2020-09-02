Thai Finance Minister Predee Daochai tenders his resignation in less than a month

The Royal Gazette on Tuesday published an announcement of the Prime Minister’s Office that Predee Daochai resigned as the finance minister.







The Royal Gazette published the announcement at 6pm. It read Mr Predee resigned as the finance minister on Sept 2 and consequently his position ended on Sept 2 in accordance with Section 170(2) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the announcement on Sept 1.

Media earlier reported that Mr Predee attributed his resignation to illness.

Mr Predee, 61, assumed the finance portfolio under the prime minister’s quota on Aug 6 and was sworn in on Aug 12. He tendered his resignation in less than a month.

He had worked for Kasikorn bank for about three decades. Before entering politics, he was its president.





Entering the Finance Ministry on Aug 17, he confirmed that the government could afford more economic stimulus measures despite its declining revenue and rising expenses.

His resignation followed the announcement of the National Economic and Social Development Council that the country’s gross domestic product fell by 12.2% in the second quarter of 2020. It was the biggest plunge since the financial crisis in 1997. (TNA)











