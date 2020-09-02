Pattaya aimed for MICE City as Thailand counts 100 days without local Covid-19 infection

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launched a convention fair to stimulate the economy as the country has been free of local infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 for 100 days.







During his opening speech, Mr Anutin said the country had been free of local COVID-19 infection for 100 days and the government was implementing measures to control the disease, stimulate the economy, help people generate income and ensure public safety at the same time.

He said the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and the Ministry of Public Health developed a system to guarantee hygiene meetings and seminars. They have given “MICE City” health certificates to meeting venues in Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattaya, Phuket and Songkhla.



Conditions of the certification includes large meeting venues and social distancing. Organizations were encouraged to hold meetings and accommodate participants overnight there, he said.

Mr Anutin said that meetings and seminars would help stimulate domestic and local economy as money would be spent on the activities and participants would also visit local tourist destinations.

The government already introduced three packages of measures to promote the organization of meetings for local people and planned four more packages to support the seminars of foreigners when the country welcomes them, he said. (TNA)











