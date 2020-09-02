Remembering Thai conservationist ‘Seub Nakhasathien’

1st September of every year is Memorial Day for Seub Nakhasathien, a Thai environmental activist whose suicide ignited public interest in the protection of natural resources. A candle lighting ceremony was held last evening to mark the 30th anniversary of his death.







At Seub Nakhasathien Monument inside Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in UthaiThani, a memorial service included a wreath laying and candle lighting ceremony to mourn Mr Seub Nakhasathien, an environmental activist who took his own life 30 years ago; the memorial occasion also commended the commitment of all people who have made personal sacrifices for the protection of forests and wildlife.

On 1st September 1990, Mr Seub Nakhasathien who was the chief of Huai Kha Khaeng Sanctuary was found to have committed suicide in what is believed to have been a call for attention to the need to protect natural resources, in the face of exploitation.







On 18th September the same year, the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation was founded by fellow conservationists to pass on Mr Seub’s work on the conservation of forests in the western region, leading to the declaration of Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary as a World Heritage site.

The ceremony last evening was attended by government officials such as the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Theerapat Prayurasiddhi; a Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Deputy Director General Chongklai Voraphongston; officials of Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary and Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, and students.

An online fundraiser has been launched by the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation for environmental conservation activities. (NNT)











