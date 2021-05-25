Thai FDA says vaccine of Sinovac is 78% efficient while WHO says 50:50

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the World Health Organization is expected to approve China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine later this week. He assured that everyone in the country will be inoculated against the disease sooner or later.

According to the premier, the WHO is set to announce its approval of the Sinovac jabs on Friday, though he did not elaborate further when asked about the decision.







While Sinovac’s vaccine has yet to get the go-ahead for use by the WHO, it has been approved and used in 45 countries across the globe, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously said.

The vaccine passes the WHO’s efficacy threshold as it was found to have a 50% efficacy rate against infections, the FDA said, adding the vaccine has been proven to be able to prevent fatalities by 100%, and hospitalization from severe symptoms by 77.9%.







Gen Prayut urged the public to have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in Thailand, namely AstraZeneca and Sinovac, saying the Public Health Ministry has already certified both of them in terms of safety and efficacy. (NNT)























