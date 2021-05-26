Pattaya Buddhist Temple cancels large religious gatherings on Visakha Bucha Day

Due to the ongoing risk of spreading Covid-19 amongst the Buddhist devout, Chief Abbot Phrarajasarn Sophon of Wat Chaimongkol Royal Temple announced that all religious activities on Visakha Bucha Day are cancelled this year. This includes merit-making ceremonies and the candlelight procession.







He said that throughout the pandemic, the temple has been very cautious about physical distancing during prayer sessions. Even monks wear face masks when they go on their early morning food alms collections.

The chief abbot did say that individuals can come to the temple to pray and make merit and even perform solitary candlelight ceremonies around the temple, but organized processions and activities where large crowds are gathered have been canceled.





























