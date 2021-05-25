Bangkok opens registration for jabs at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Tops Daily and mini Big C

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) together with the private sector introduced new and convenient channels to register for COVID-19 vaccination.

They are the www.ไทยร่วมใจ.com website and convenience stores. Registration through the channels was set to start on May 27 and inoculation for registrants will begin on June 7.







Registrants will be people aged 18-59 years who live in Bangkok and do not suffer seven groups of chronic diseases. Participating convenience stores are 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Tops Daily and mini Big C. They will receive registrants between 8.30am and 6pm and require registrants to show their ID cards.







Under the project, the BMA, the Board of Trade of Thailand, participating hospitals and other organizations will set up 25 non-hospital inoculation stations to serve the registrants and the service will not duplicate vaccination reservations through the Mor Prom system. (TNA)



























