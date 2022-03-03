Thai evacuees from Ukraine reached homeland safely, 3 tested positive for COVID-19

Three Thais who were recently evacuated from Ukraine have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Thailand. All three are categorized as “green” patients who display no symptoms.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul visited workers who evacuated from Ukraine and are now staying at the quarantine center operated by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Due to the emergency nature of their repatriation, the evacuees were not processed under the Thailand Pass system. They were instead sent to the quarantine center and tested via the RT-PCR method. COVID-19 was detected in three of the evacuees, all of whom displayed no symptoms.



The remaining evacuees tested negative and will be kept at the quarantine center under the so-called “7+3” approach. They will spend 7 days under quarantine before being given the option to leave the center to spend 3 days under observation at home. Each of the individuals may opt to spend additional days at the quarantine center for further observation.

Mr. Anutin disclosed that most evacuees have received two doses of Covid vaccine in Ukraine. They will be provided with a 3rd shot before leaving quarantine to travel to their hometowns.(NNT)





































