TAT and Vietjet Air sign letter of intent to promote tourism to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Thai Vietjet Air to work together in boosting tourist numbers to Thailand using the airline’s expanding route network, in particular from Vietnam and Cambodia. The LoI was signed by Miss Sukanya Sirikanjanakul, TAT Executive Director for ASEAN South Asia and South Pacific Region, and Mr. Luong Truong An, Executive Vice President, Thai VietJet Air.



Also joining the event were distinguished delegates from Thai Vietjet Air, Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer, and from TAT, Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “The agreement sees TAT and Thai Vietjet Air become strategic partners in the creation and implementation of joint marketing and promotional activities that will focus on bringing quality inbound visitors to experience Thailand’s world-renowned tourism offerings, in line with the TAT’s latest campaign ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’.”







The TAT’s collaboration with Thai Vietjet Air envisions mutual benefit for both parties, and will also promote Thai Vietjet Air’s growing air links to Thailand and include joint travel agent and media familiarisation trips.

Thai Vietjet Air will operate the largest flight capacity between Vietnam and Thailand when it doubles the frequency of its flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok – planned to happen this month – to up to six flights per week. The airline relaunched the route on 21 January, 2022, with twice weekly flights on Friday and Saturday.

Starting from 16 March, 2022, Thai Vietjet Air will increase air links between Cambodia and Thailand with the launch of a new Phnom Penh-Bangkok service. Also among Vietjet’s other regional routes to Thailand is a Taipei-Bangkok-Phuket service launched by Thai Vietjet Air on 30 November, 2021 – its first direct service from Taiwan to Thailand.



Domestically within Thailand, Thai Vietjet Air flies from Bangkok to numerous points around the country, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, SuratThani, UdonThani, and UbonRatchathani.

































