Thai government expresses support for UN resolution against violence in Ukraine

Thailand voted in favor of a resolution against violence in Ukraine at an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States.

Following the debate, 141 member states out of 193 voted in favor of the resolution, 35 abstained, and five voted against. Seven other ASEAN states voted in favor of the resolution, while Cambodia and Laos abstained.



Thailand’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Suriya Chindawongse said on Wednesday that Thailand was gravely concerned about the escalation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine as a result of the use of military force, which has resulted in the death of innocent civilians and the destruction of property and civilian infrastructure.

Thailand’s position is consistent with the statement made by ASEAN foreign ministers on Saturday.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed during a meeting this week that Thailand will retain its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He also advised participants to bear in mind Thailand’s long-standing relationship with Russia and to tread carefully.(NNT)

































