Thai Environment Minister orders probe into National Parks Dept chief scandal

DNP Director-General Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya was arrested this week on a bribery charge. A fact-finding committee has been set up to handle this investigation, which Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said will strictly comply with all related laws and regulations.







Further investigations will be made against all national park office directors. The fact-finding committee will also be requesting all the documents and supporting evidence related to this arrest. The arrest came after a complaint made by former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn who claimed he had received threats after exposing the bribery scheme.







The position of DNP chief became vacant after Director-General Rutchada’s arrest. His replacement will be decided by the Permanent Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment.

An in-depth investigation into a bribery allegation against the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is being conducted. The move comes as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has promised the investigation will shed light on the matter. (NNT)

























