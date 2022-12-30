No special measures for Chinese visitors coming to Thailand

The country will not need any strict disease control measure for Chinese visitors, the public health minister said.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the public health minister and deputy prime minister, said officials from the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Transport discussed measures to be imposed in response to China's planned country reopening on Jan 8 and they agreed that existing measures would be enough.







The Chinese government required outbound Chinese travelers to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 and receive at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Most Chinese people had natural antibodies for COVID-19 also because 60% of the Chinese population already contracted the disease, Mr Anutin said.







When Chinese tourists arrive, they must purchase health insurance so that they will have proper care if they fall sick, he said.

If Chinese visitors would like a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the Thai government would have AstraZeneca vaccine for them but they would have to pay for it, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)
























