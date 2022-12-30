Bangkok MRT service extended to 2 am on New Year’s Day

MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas explained that for New Year’s Eve, services on the Blue Line and Purple Line are being extended to 2 am. Trains will be operated from 6 am on December 31st to 2 am on January 1st. The move is meant to facilitate convenience for commuters on New Year’s Eve and encourage people to make use of public transportation. Passengers may check the timetable for the last departing train at each MRT station or on the “Bangkok MRT” mobile app.







Governor Pakapong said service hours at parking buildings and parking spaces are also being extended. The parking spaces will open from 5 am on New Year’s Eve, and 3 am New Year Day, which is this Sunday.

The MRTA governor indicated there are several parking areas to choose from when using the Blue Line and Purple Line trains. Multi-storey parking buildings are available at Lat Phrao MRT station, Thailand Cultural Center station and Lak Song station. Parking areas are available at Ratchadapisek station, Huai Khwang station and Thailand Cultural Center station. More information can be acquired from the @mrtaparking Line account. Governor Pakapong added the frequency of security patrols inside MRT stations will be increased for New Year’s Eve.







People partaking in countdown events in Greater Bangkok will be able to use MRT trains until 2 am on January 1st. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is also extending the parking space’s opening time to 3 am on the same day. (NNT)























