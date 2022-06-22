Thai Energy Ministry recommends charcoal stoves amid rising price of cooking gas

Amid the rising price of cooking gas, the Ministry of Energy recommends people use heat efficiency charcoal stoves and there is more demand for such products.

Heat from such improved charcoal stoves is 29% higher than that from conventional charcoal stoves. Besides, they are slimmer and lighter, consume 30-40% less charcoal and can help reduce the consumption of cooking gas.







Dubbed “millionaire stoves”, such improved charcoal stoves are retailed at 250-400 baht apiece via physical stores and online shops.

A large source of heat efficiency charcoal stoves is Ban Chang Mor village in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani.





Nathaphon Boonchu, mayor of Kham Nam Saep municipality in the northeastern province, said people in the village had produced charcoal stoves under a project initiated by the Ministry of Energy for decades and the stoves were outstanding products of Kham Nam Saep. They are available at 300-400 baht per unit.



Demand for charcoal stoves exceed supplies because there are orders from both local buyers and neighboring countries namely Laos and Cambodia. Demand was further rising due to increasing energy prices while stove makers could not raise their production capacities, Mr Nathaphon said. The government should work out a solution for the producers, he said. (TNA)





































