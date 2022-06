A powerful overnight storm toppled fences and flooded Pattaya as the rainy season set in.

The rain lasted only an hour early Monday, but it was enough to flood roads and homes across Central and East Pattaya. Vehicles stalled in high water and were damaged.







Morning traffic continued to be bogged down on Chaiyapornwitee Road, near the Naklua Long Bridge, Nongprue Temple and Nongprue Market. Runoff washed garbage, soil and sands to lower elevations where it piled up on roadways.