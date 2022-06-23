Thailand introduces cannabis test kits

The Department of Medical Sciences unveils its test kits to measure the levels of a psychoactive substance from cannabis extracts.

The test kits were developed to measure tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels which the state caps at 0.2% by weight of cannabis-based products. Higher content is considered as narcotics.







Such kits look like antigen test kits and produce test results in 15 minutes thanks to their immunochromatography testing method.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said each test kit cost no more than 100 baht. The kits were for screening tests and their results could not be used for legal action, he said.





He said that the department could not produce such test kits for sale but it could transfer production technology to the private sector for commercial production.

The department will initially hand out 15,000 test kits to relevant organizations.



Asked if there was a kit to test THC directly in food products, Dr Supakit said it was difficult to conduct such tests on food because there were many factors. A test on food must be done at a laboratory and would cost 5,000 baht because there were necessary procedures including the elimination of fat in sampled food, he said. (TNA)

































