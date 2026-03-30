Thai embassy urges flight delays as Israel airspace stays closed, offers Jordan exit option

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for Thai nationals in Israel following the temporary closure of Israeli airspace until April 16, 2026.

The embassy stated that only Israeli carriers, such as EL AL and Arkia, are currently operating limited, non-scheduled flights to Thailand.

​The embassy advises Thai nationals to postpone purchasing airline tickets for departures from Israel on all airlines, whether booked directly or through travel agencies. Travelers who have already purchased tickets and experience cancellations or delays should seek refunds or wait for further announcements about the reopening of airspace.

​For urgent travel needs, the embassy can assist with departures via Jordan. Travelers are responsible for all related expenses, which may be significantly higher than usual. Those requiring assistance should contact the embassy via WhatsApp at +972 54 5501141. (NNT)



































