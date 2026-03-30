Thailand promotes local textiles with nationwide Chud Thai wearing event

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is officially inviting all Thai citizens to participate in the “Proud to Wear Chud Thai Across the Nation” event on March 31, 2026. The event aims to promote Thai cultural identity and elevate local textiles to the global stage by integrating traditional aesthetics into modern daily life.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana stated that the event encourages people of all ages and genders to wear traditional Thai attire, contemporary Thai-applied outfits, or garments made from local Thai fabrics. Participants are encouraged to express their unique styles and identities through these textiles, demonstrating the tangible power of Thai culture.

The campaign aims to establish a new social norm by encouraging the regular use of Thai clothing in daily life, which will elevate Thai cultural identity and enhance international recognition.

The main event will take place on March 31, 2026, at 4 p.m. at the Fashion Hall, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon Shopping Center. (NNT)



































